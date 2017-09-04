Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 4, 2017

Jimmy Kett, St Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, September 1 of Jimmy Kett, St Michael's Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Billy, his father-in-law Dodie, his mother-in-law Margaret. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Maureen, daughter Maggie, sons Dodie and Billy, father Billy, mother Gertrude, sisters Jennifer, Kathleen and Valerie, brothers-in-law Noel, Patrick and Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, September 4 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



William M. Lackey, Ballydaniel, Youghal, Cork / Palmerstown, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of all at Strawhall Nursing Home, Fermoy, Co Cork, on Saturday, September 2 of William M. Lackey, Ballydaniel, Youghal, Co Cork & formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin and Ballinalee, Co Longford. Husband of the late Violet (Evelyn), father of the late William G. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton, Co Cork on Sunday, September 3 from 7pm until prayers at 9pm. Service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on Monday, September 4 at 11am. At Peace.



Bridget Anne (Bridie) Lawe, (née Dennigan), Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Friday, September 1 of Bridget Anne (Bridie) Lawe (née Dennigan), Kenagh, Longford, late of Tomiskey, Dromod, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband J.P. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia and her son Paul, her brother Jim, sisters-in-law Moira and Mary Jo (Tomiskey), nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposed at her home in Kenagh on Sunday, September 3. Removal on Monday, September 4 to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery, Co Roscommon.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland care of Glennon Funeral Directors.



Mary Coyle (née Corr), Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Mary Coyle, (Née Corr) Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Loughdavan, Loughduff. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving, sisters in law Anne, Kathleen and Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, September 4 at 11am in St Michael 's Church, Potahee. Interment afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Loughduff.



Patrick (Pat) Rhatigan, Petitswood, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Saturday, September 2 of Patrick (Pat) Rhatigan, Petitswood, Mullingar Co Westmeath, late of Mount Temple, and Defence Forces and Nursing Staff, St Loman's Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of Vera and dear father of Aidan, Vincent, Patricia (Stead), Colin and Karen (Gavigan). Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brother Noel, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home, Mullingar on Monday, September 4 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 5 at 10am followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marlinstown, Mullingar. Family flowers only please.

Brendan Bacon, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Saturday, September 2 of Brendan Bacon, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.Beloved son of the late Daniel and Mary Ita and brother of the late Sr Patricia. Brendan will be sadly missed by his sisters Regina O'Keeffe and Pauline Murphy, nieces,nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 4 at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church Whitehall followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Roselodge Nursing Home.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie