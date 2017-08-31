Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford, peacefully at the Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Parke, Kinnegad, Co Meath.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. May Jose rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad on Thursday, August 31 and Friday September 1 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, September 2 at 11am in the Funeral Home. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery Clonard.



Barbara Keane (née Burke), Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred on August 30 of Barbara Keane, née Burke, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Mullaghmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughters Sonya and Sharon, son Stephen, daughter-in-law June, sons-in-law Eamonn and John, her beloved grandchildren Rachel, Dillon, Adam, Ella, Andrew, Amy, Leah, Daniel, Kyla and Molly, her sisters Betty and Antoinette, her brothers John and Peter, extended family and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, August 31, from 4pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 1, at 12 noon, in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times, please.



Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 29 of Don (Bridget) Gannon (nee Donnelly) in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford.

Beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge on Thursday, August 31 from 5 to 7pm. Removal Friday morning September 1 to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Connie Trapp (née Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Connie Trapp (nee Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her sister Eithne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Cathy, James, Ann, Sean and Michael, her sister Trina, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law John, Dr Sean, Justin and Eamon, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Stephen and Thomas, grandchildren Paddy, sean, Andy, Seamus, Killian, Ciara, Nessa and Jack. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday August 31 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society Ireland, please.



William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, August 28 of William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and late of New Ross, Co Wexford, in his 95th year peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and loving father of Anita (Cawley), John, Finbar, Gráinne and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning August 31 at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Noel Brady, (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Galway / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Galway Hospice, on Monday, August 28 of Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 31 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis".

