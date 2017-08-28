Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 28, 2017.

Maura McLaughlin (née Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford / Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Maura McLaughlin (nee Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford/ Mayo, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Removal on Monday evening August 28 at Farrell’s Funeral Home, Lanesboro, from 5pm, with removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro at 7pm. Mass on Tuesday August 29 at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Clonbonny Cemetery. No flowers by request.

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, August 26 of Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, Mary Jo is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Monday, August 28 from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Patrick McDermott, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim / Dowra, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, August 26 of Patrick McDermott, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cashel, Dowra, Co Cavan.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 28 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



