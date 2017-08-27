Deaths in Co Longford Area, Sunday August 27, 2017

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2017 of Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, Mary Jo is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Monday from 5:30-7:30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.



Michael (Micky) Nolan, Ranaghan, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday August 24, 2017 of Michael (Micky) Nolan, Ranaghan, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully at his residence in the arms of his devoted wife Teresa, daughter Catherine and son-in-law Tony.

Predeceased by his brother Feichin, Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers Patrick, Jackie, Harry, Ned and Christy, sister Marion, grandson Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, August 26, from 4pm followed by rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 27 in St Mary's Church, Collinstown at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in local cemetery.