Deaths in Co Longford Area, Thursday August 24, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 of Brendan Bartley, Roycroft, Cloncoose, Longford Town, Longford, peacefully, in his home surrounded by his loving family and relatives.

Predeceased by his daughter Claire, Brendan will be dearly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Jennifer and Fidelma, sons Damien, Clement, Adrian and Ronan; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Hugh (Ashbourne, Co Meath), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home in Roycroft, Cloncoose, (Eircode N39 E9X9), on Thursday, August 24 from 3-8:30ppm.

Removal on Friday, August 25, 2017 to arrive to St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Helen (Lea) CONLON (née Kiernan), Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 of Helen (Lea) CONLON (née Kiernan), Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of Packie, Helen will be sadly missed by her husband, sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Betty and Ciara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Pat’s home on Friday, August 25 from 5-7pm with Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors 01 215 3980.



Eilish Nicholl (née Reynolds), Bridge Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 of Eilish Nicholl (née Reynolds), Bridge Street, Mohill, Leitrim, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Jack, her daughters Patricia and Bríd, Eilish will be sadly missed by her daughter Linda, sons Liam and Padraic, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, partner in law, daughter in law, sons in law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home tomorrow, Thursday from 5-6pm with Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving for 7pm Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggie) O'Reilly (née Lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Westmeath / Gowna, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday August 22, 2017 of Margaret (Peggie) O’Reilly (nee lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, in her 98th year, surrounded by her devoted family.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Mary, Margaret will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family Joe, Justina, Gabriel, Enda, Geraldine, Garry and Kitty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday, August 23 from 4pm followed by prayers at 9pm, removal on Thursday, August 24 to St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Mary Frances Hebron (née Carney), Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford / Ballinlough, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



The death occurred on Monday, August 21, 2017 of Mary Frances Hebron (nee Carney), Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co Longford/ Ballinlough, Roscommon/ Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Predeceased by her husband Liam, son Gabriel, sister Agnes and brother James, Mary Frances died peacefully after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Frances will be dearly missed by her sons Liam (Clontumpher) and Dermot (Moydow), daughters Anne (Killarney), Bernadette (Swinford), Rita (Frenchpark) and Caroline (Galway), sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Veronica, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her son Liam and daughter-in-law Maura's home in Clontumpher, on Wednesday August 23 from 2-9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery.

May Nelson (née Kelly), Trilacroghan, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred on Sunday August 20, 2017 of May Nelson (nee Kelly), Trilacroghan, Curraghroe, Roscommon, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Beloved wife of Malachy and much loved mother of John, Mary, Anne, Eileen, Malachy and Anthony, she will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Mary and Talana, grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday August 23, 2017 from 5:30-7:30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Ballagh, to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday August 24 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Shanley (née Leavy), Sunbury, Middlesex, England and late of Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Co Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2017 of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Shanley (nee Leavy) Sunbury, Middlesex, England and late of Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John and her daughters Amelda Anscomb, Sharon Stevenson, Audrey Charles and Dawn Charles, grandchildren, her sister Teresa Walker (Manchester) and her brother Pat Leavy (Scotland), nieces and nephews, her cousin Marie McLoughlin (Lisduff, Ardagh), sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning August 25 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.