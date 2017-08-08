Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

The death occurred on Monday, August 7, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, of Martin Keane, formerly of Ballybrehoney, Claremorris, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Peter, his sisters Sr Angelus and Sr Corita, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilligan's Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris on Thursday evening, August 10 from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St Colman's Church, Claremorris. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballinasmalla Cemetery.





Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, August 5, suddenly at home, of Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Leamonish, Foxfield. Predeceased by his parents' Paddy and Kate. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, son Luke and daughter Megan, brother Paudge, sisters Anne and Bernadette, mother-in-law Eilish Shannon, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues in Leitrim Co Council and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening August 9 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, followed by cremation at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Cathy (Catherine) Meehan, Drumcondra, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, August 6 of Cathy (Catherine) Meehan, Drumcondra, Dublin/ Streete, Co Westmeath, peacefully in the compassionate care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Tommie. Sadly missed by her siblings, Hughie, Ann (Balfe), Alice (Brennan, New York), Joe and Mary, her brothers in law Owen and Desmond, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, August 8 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Boherquill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. May she rest in peace.



Terry Gannon, Cedar Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 8, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Nazareth House, Sligo, of Terry Gannon, Cedar Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo / Cloone, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of May and father of Noelle, Caroline, Lorraine, Derek and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John Joe, sons-in-law Tony and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren Zoe, Allie, Mia and Zak, niece Katie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Cedar Drive, Sligo from 4pm to 9pm on Wednesday, August 9. Home private to family at all other times. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday, August 10 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth Nursing Home, Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



James (Joe) O'Brien, Templeogue, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, August 6, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Gladys Nursing Home, Kimmage, of James (Joe) O’Brien, Templeogue, Dublin and late Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Synge Street, CBS and Institute of Education.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Gary, Niall and Ronan; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Michelle, Sally and Fiona, grandchildren Ronan, Darragh, Aoife, Culainn, Keeva and Devin, brothers Mannix and Malachy, sisters Teresa and Anita, sisters-in-law Marie, Kathleen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday, August 8 from 2pm to 7.30pm and on Wednesday, August 9 from 10am with removal to the Church of St Jude the Apostle, Orwell arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 10 at 10.30am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.







Tom McGreal, Caralyn, Clonlost, Killucan, Westmeath / Foxford, Mayo

The death occurred peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore of Tom McGreal, Caralyn, Clonlost, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly of Rinnaney, Foxford, Co Mayo. Tom will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aine and family, daughters Sinead, Niamh and son Cathal, his sister Mary, his adored grandchildren Niamh, Steven, Matthew, Eva, Tomás and Iarlaith, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Foxford on Thursday, August 10 at 11am with private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.







John Keena, Annascannon, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, August 7, peacefully, in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, of John Keena, Annascannon, Killucan, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his son Brendan and his wife Annie (nee Scally). Sadly missed by his sons Declan and Fergus, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan this Wednesday evening, August 9 from 4pm to 5.45pm. Removal after 6pm Mass to arrive in St Joseph's Church, Rathwire for 7pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 10 at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

