Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 7, 2017.

The death occurred on Friday, August 4, peacefully in the loving care of the devoted staff at St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, of James Reilly, Ballymore, Granard, Longford (Founder member of Ballymore GAA Club). Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael (Ballaghaderreen), Frank (London), Hughie (Ballymore), sister Eileen Dalton (Ballinalee) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 in St Mary’s Church, Granard at 11am. Burial afterwards in Granardkill old cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s Comfort Fund, care of Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.



Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, August 5, peacefully) at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family, of Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paul and son Martin. Loving mother of Dympna, Pauline, Desmond, Paul, Frank, Marie, Genevieve, Mickey, Damien, Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Loretta, brother Ned, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the NCBI. May her gentle soul rest in peace.







Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, August 3,peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing home, Rooskey in her 91st year and surrounded by her loving family, of Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon. Wife of the late Edward and aunt of the recently deceased Mary Donohue (Kilmore). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Tom, nieces Anna Marie Murphy, Eileen Deehan (Kilglass), Liz Fletcher, cousins, relatives and neighbours and many friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Kilglass Cemetery. House private from 5pm Sunday please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Please follow Funeral Directors road signs on the Scramogue to Rooskey road.





Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely borne and surrounded by his family, of Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, August 5, suddenly at home, of Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Leamonish, Foxfield. Predeceased by his parents' Paddy and Kate. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, son Luke and daughter Megan, brother Paudge, sisters Anne and Bernadette, mother-in-law Eilish Shannon, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues in Leitrim Co Council and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening August 9 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12 noon to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, followed by cremation at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, August 4, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael (Templeogue), sisters-in-law Deirdre and Mary, nieces Sinead, Nessa and Marie, nephews Gerry, John, Gabriel and Darragh, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 in St John the Baptist Church, Whitehall, Castlepollard at 12 noon, with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.







Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and previously in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her brothers Louie and Johnny and nephew Adrian. Deeply regretted by her sister Betty, sisters-in-law Mai and Cella, nieces Caroline, Catriona, Angela, Martina and Louise, nephews Sean, Kieran and Donal, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown. House private Monday morning please.

Cathy (Catherine) Meehan, Drumcondra, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, August 6 of Cathy (Catherine) Meehan, Drumcondra, Dublin/ Streete, Co Westmeath, peacefully in the compassionate care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Tommie. Sadly missed by her siblings, Hughie, Ann (Balfe), Alice (Brennan, New York), Joe and Mary, her brothers in law Owen and Desmond, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, August 8 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Boherquill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. May she rest in peace.

