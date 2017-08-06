Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 6, 2017.

The death occurred on Friday, August 4, peacefully in the loving care of the devoted staff at St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, of James Reilly, Ballymore, Granard, Longford (Founder member of Ballymore GAA Club). Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael (Ballaghaderreen), Frank (London), Hughie (Ballymore), sister Eileen Dalton (Ballinalee) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel, St Joseph’s Care Centre Longford on Sunday, August 6 from 4pm to 6pm. Prayers at 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Granardkill old cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s Comfort Fund, care of Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.



Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, August 5, peacefully) at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family, of Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paul and son Martin. Loving mother of Dympna, Pauline, Desmond, Paul, Frank, Marie, Genevieve, Mickey, Damien, Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Loretta, brother Ned, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal from her residence to St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the NCBI. May her gentle soul rest in peace.









Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon





The death occurred on Thursday, August 3,peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing home, Rooskey in her 91st year and surrounded by her loving family, of Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon. Wife of the late Edward and aunt of the recently deceased Mary Donohue (Kilmore). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Tom, nieces Anna Marie Murphy, Eileen Deehan (Kilglass), Liz Fletcher, cousins, relatives and neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, August 6 from 1pm - 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Kilglass Cemetery. House private from 5pm Sunday please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Please follow Funeral Directors road signs on the Scramogue to Rooskey road.





Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely borne and surrounded by his family, of Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, August 6 from 3pm with removal (via Arva) at 6pm arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, at Cavan General Hospital, of Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Con, sister Bridget Reilly, Lismagratty and grandson Cathal Miney. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Peggy Smith, (Kilnacor, Crosskeys) Kathleen Miney (Drumrooske, Ballinagh), Dympna Dunne (Castletara), Susan Walsh (Carriga, Stradone), brother Terence Conaty (Carriga), sister Mary Tully (Carriga), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Sunday, August 6 at 12.30pm to St Dympna’s Church Lower Lavey for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, August 4, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael (Templeogue), sisters-in-law Deirdre and Mary, nieces Sinead, Nessa and Marie, nephews Gerry, John, Gabriel and Darragh, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 in St John the Baptist Church, Whitehall, Castlepollard at 12 noon, with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.









Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and previously in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her brothers Louie and Johnny and nephew Adrian. Deeply regretted by her sister Betty, sisters-in-law Mai and Cella, nieces Caroline, Catriona, Angela, Martina and Louise, nephews Sean, Kieran and Donal, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her sister Betty's home, Ballinavine, Collinstown on Sunday, August 6 from 4pm followed by prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown. House private Monday morning please.

