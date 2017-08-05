Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 5, 2017.

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, of Stephen McKenna, Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford, member of Longford Civil Defence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons James and Colm, daughters Regina, Deirdre and Sinead, his mother Annie, Aunt, Rose Hagan, brothers John and James, sisters Teresa and Celine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.



Eamonn Rodgers, Ard Michael, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1, at his home, of Eamonn Rodgers, Ard Michael, Ballinalee Road, Longford town. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin and Shane and their mother Kitty, his brothers and sisters Nora-Ann, Henry, Audrey, Gerard and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday, August 5 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Oonagh Bean Uí Shúilleabháin (Ní Chéileachair), Cahir, Louisburgh, Mayo / Partry, Mayo / Longford



Oonagh Bean Uí Shúilleabháin (better known as Oonagh Ní Chéileachair), Cahir, Louisburgh and Kilfaul, Partry and formerly of Aughintemple, Longford - died peacefully at the Galway Hospice.

Funeral arriving to Ballintubber Abbey on Saturday, August 5 for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Care West c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.



Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, August 5, peacefully) at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family, of Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paul and son Martin. Loving mother of Dympna, Pauline, Desmond, Paul, Frank, Marie, Genevieve, Mickey, Damien, Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Loretta, brother Ned, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, August 5 from 4 to 8pm and on Sunday, August 6 from 2 to 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal from her residence to St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the NCBI. May her gentle soul rest in peace.



Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, August 3,peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing home, Rooskey in her 91st year and surrounded by her loving family, of Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon. Wife of the late Edward and aunt of the recently deceased Mary Donohue (Kilmore). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Tom, nieces Anna Marie Murphy, Eileen Deehan (Kilglass), Liz Fletcher, cousins, relatives and neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 5 from 2pm and also on Sunday, August 6 from 1pm - 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Kilglass Cemetery. House private from 5pm Sunday please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Please follow Funeral Directors road signs on the Scramogue to Rooskey road.





Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely borne and surrounded by his family, of Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, August 6 from 3pm with removal (via Arva) at 6pm arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, at Cavan General Hospital, of Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Con, sister Bridget Reilly, Lismagratty and grandson Cathal Miney. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Peggy Smith, (Kilnacor, Crosskeys) Kathleen Miney (Drumrooske, Ballinagh), Dympna Dunne (Castletara), Susan Walsh (Carriga, Stradone), brother Terence Conaty (Carriga), sister Mary Tully (Carriga), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and son-in-law Brian Walsh in Carriga on Saturday, August 5 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday, August 6 at 12.30pm to St Dympna’s Church Lower Lavey for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Matthew (Matt) Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore, of Matthew (Matt) Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.Sadly missed by his brothers PJ and Benny, niece Fiona Dolan, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.



James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, August 4, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of James ‘Jimmy’ Kiernan, Camagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael (Templeogue), sisters-in-law Deirdre and Mary, nieces Sinead, Nessa and Marie, nephews Gerry, John, Gabriel and Darragh, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shaw’s Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar on Saturday, August 5 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.



Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and previously in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, of Bridget Fitzsimons, Greencourt, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her brothers Louie and Johnny and nephew Adrian. Deeply regretted by her sister Betty, sisters-in-law Mai and Cella, nieces Caroline, Catriona, Angela, Martina and Louise, nephews Sean, Kieran and Donal, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her sister Betty's home, Ballinavine, Collinstown on Sunday, August 6 from 4pm followed by prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 7 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown. House private Monday morning please.

Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Dowra, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, at Wexford General Hospital, of Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Wexford and formerly Coolegraine, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Irene, Joseph, Kevin, Colleen and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Reemoval at 11.40am on Saturday morning, August 5 to St Laurence's Church, Glynn for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitechurch Cemetery.

