Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 3, 2017.

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, of Stephen McKenna, Soran, Ballinalee, Co. Longford, member of Longford Civil Defence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons James and Colm, daughters Regina, Deirdre and Sinead, his mother Annie, Aunt, Rose Hagan, brothers John and James, sisters Teresa and Celine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 3 from 3pm until 10pm. And again on Friday, August 4 from 10am until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.

Michael (Wimpy) Lee, Glenview House, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, peacefully at his home, of Michael (Wimpy) Lee, Glenview House, Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his family Teresa, Lisa, Robert and Paul, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday evening, August 3 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. Donations to Longford Hospice Home Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Eamonn Rodgers, Ard Michael, Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1, at his home, of Eamonn Rodgers, Ard Michael, Ballinalee Road, Longford town. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin and Shane and their mother Kitty, his brothers and sisters Nora-Ann, Henry, Audrey, Gerard and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Friday, August 4 from 3.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm, followed by removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Martin O'Brien (The Hawk), 5 Canal Close (and late of 39 Farnagh and Limerick City), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Martin O'Brien (The Hawk), 5 Canal Close (and late of 39 Farnagh and Limerick city), Longford town, peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noley, devoted father to Ayshea and Denise, grandchildren Paige, Faith and Keeva, son-in-law Trevor, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, August 3 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday August 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.









Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Kathleen Prunty (nee Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, wife of the late Peter (Pee), at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr Paddy Breslin,.

Sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, August 3 from 12 noon until 3pm with family time thereafter. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.



Geraldine Donohoe (née Palmer), Main Street, Granard, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, July 31 of Geraldine Donohoe (nee Palmer), Main Street, Granard and late of Austin Friar Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband John V, her sisters Peggy, Mary, Frances, Kitty, Nancy and Dolly. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean, Ray, Dessie, cherished granddaughter Saoirse and brother Leonard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery. House Strictly Private.







Robert Henry Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Robert Henry Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co Cavan who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Jacqueline, Derek, Neville and Austin. Remembered with love by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Ruby and Anna, brother Alfred, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral leaving Gartinardress on Thursday, August 3 at 1.45pm arriving at Kilmore Cathedral at 2.30pm for Funeral service, followed by burial in Kilmore Parish Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to Kilmore Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. “All is safely gathered in“. Owing to the death of the Late Mr. Robert Henry Armstrong the premises of C A Hire, Virginia will remain closed on Thursday, August 3.

John Coyle, Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of John Coyle, Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Dundevan, Kilcogy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sisters Kathleen and Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning August 3 at 11am in St Michael 's Church, Potahee. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



David Hannon, An Garda Síochána, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, July 31, suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, of David Hannon, An Garda Síochána Mullingar and Ballymore, Co Westmeath and late of Bray, Co Wicklow. Much loved husband of Treasa, adored father to Olivia, Amelia and Louis, dear son of Carmel and Dinny, wonderful brother of Kirstie and loving grandson of Brigid.

David will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, parents, sister, grandmother, parents-in-law Colm and Kathryn, sister-in-law Una, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochána. May David Rest In Peace.

Reposed at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Wednesday, August 2. Reposing at Thomas Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Thursday, August 3 from 4.30pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am in St Peter's Church, Little Bray, followed by burial in Shanganagh cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Pieta House.



