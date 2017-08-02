Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Martin O'Brien (The Hawk), 5 Canal Close (and late of 39 Farnagh and Limerick city), Longford town, peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noley, devoted father to Ayshea and Denise, grandchildren Paige, Faith and Keeva, son-in-law Trevor, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, August 3 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday August 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Kathleen Prunty (nee Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, wife of the late P. at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr Paddy Breslin,.

Sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday, August 2 from 3pm to 9pm and Thursday, August 3 from 12 noon until 3pm with family time thereafter. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 12 noon with burial in local cemetery.



Geraldine Donohoe (née Palmer), Main Street, Granard, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, July 31 of Geraldine Donohoe (nee Palmer), Main Street, Granard and late of Austin Friar Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband John V, her sisters Peggy, Mary, Frances, Kitty, Nancy and Dolly. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean, Ray, Dessie, cherished granddaughter Saoirse and brother Leonard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, from 5pm on Wednesday, August 2, prayers at 6.15pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 3 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Robert Henry Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Robert Henry Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co Cavan who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Jacqueline, Derek, Neville and Austin. Remembered with love by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Ruby and Anna, brother Alfred, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Resting at the family home Wednesday, August 2, from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving Gartinardress on Thursday, August 3 at 1.45pm arriving at Kilmore Cathedral at 2.30pm for Funeral service, followed by burial in Kilmore Parish Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to Kilmore Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. “All is safely gathered in“. Owing to the death of the Late Mr. Robert Henry Armstrong the premises of C A Hire, Virginia will remain closed on Thursday, August 3.

John Coyle, Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of John Coyle, Leggaginny, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Dundevan, Kilcogy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sisters Kathleen and Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, August 2 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Michael 's Church, Potahee to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning August 3 at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Kathleen Donlon (née Garvin), Farnagh Glebe, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30 of Kathleen Donlon (nee Garvin), Farnagh Glebe, Longford town, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital, Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine (USA), Lorraine Murray (Killoe) and Denise (England), her sons Joe (Lanesboro), Gary (Longford) and Raymond (England), brothers Billy and Paul Garvin (Roscommon), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 1 from 6pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday August 2 to St Mel's Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to University Hospital Galway ICU care of Glennon's Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.



Philip (Phil) Smyth, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30 of Philip (Phil) Smyth, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Smyth Bros., Main Street, Granard, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Predeceased by his son Paul and daughter Mary, brothers Fr Jim, Andrew, Peter, Paddy and John.

Sadly missed by his wife Theresa, loving father of Mary, Philip, Therese and Martin, cherished grandfather of Mary, Enda, David, William, Daniel, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, brothers Tommy (New York), Frank (Tramore), sisters Martha Leahy (Navan), Sarah Coyle (Castleblaney), Rose Sheridan (Abbeylara), Florrie Cryan (Portarlington), sons-in-law David and Barry, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard on Tuesday, August 1 from 3.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 2 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Harry Bushell, Clooneenhartland, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2017 of Harry Bushell, Clooneenhartland, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully at UCHG.

Beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Siobhan and Nigel and adored grandad of Jason, Jessica, Niamh and Darragh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Olivia, brother Jack [Dunmore], sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 2 to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.



Jane Kelly (née Kelly), Kilkenny West, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, July 31 of Jane Kelly (nee Kelly), Kilkenny West, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath/ Glasson, Westmeath. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her husband Conan, daughters Sinead, Niamh, Aislinn and Cadhla, her mother Rita, her sister Sarah, stepfather Mick, father-in-law Sean, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Flynns Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday evening August 1 from 5pm until 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, August 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire at 12 noon with interment in adjoining cemetery. House private. Family and neighbours only please.



