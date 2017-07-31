Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 31, 2017 - evening.

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30 of Philip (Phil) Smyth, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Smyth Bros., Main Street, Granard, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Predeceased by his son Paul and daughter Mary, brothers Fr Jim, Andrew, Peter, Paddy and John.

Sadly missed by his wife Theresa, loving father of Mary, Philip, Therese and Martin, cherished grandfather of Mary, Enda, David, William, Daniel, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, brothers Tommy (New York), Frank (Tramore), sisters Martha Leahy (Navan), Sarah Coyle (Castleblaney), Rose Sheridan (Abbeylara), Florrie Cryan (Portarlington), sons-in-law David and Barry, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard on Tuesday, August 1 from 3.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 2 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Kathleen Donlon (née Garvin), Farnagh Glebe, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30 of Kathleen Donlon (nee Garvin), Farnagh Glebe, Longford town, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital, Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine (USA), Lorraine Murray (Killoe) and Denise (England), her sons Joe (Lanesboro), Gary (Longford) and Raymond (England), brothers Billy and Paul Garvin (Roscommon), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 1 from 6pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday August 2 to St Mel's Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to University Hospital Galway ICU care of Glennon's Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Geraldine Donohoe (née Palmer), Main Street, Granard, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, July 31 of Geraldine Donohoe (nee Palmer), Main Street, Granard and late of Austin Friar Street, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, in the loving care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Funeral Arrangements Later



