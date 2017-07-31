Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 31, 2017.

The death occurred on Sunday, July 30 of Kathleen Donlon (nee Garvin), Farnagh Glebe, Longford town, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital, Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine (USA), Lorraine Murray (Killoe) and Denise (England), her sons Joe (Lanesboro), Gary (Longford) and Raymond (England), brothers Billy and Paul Garvin (Roscommon), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 1 from 6pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday August 2 to St Mel's Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to University Hospital Galway ICU care of Glennon's Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.



Philip (Phil) Smyth, Rathcronan, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday July 30 of Philip (Phil) Smyth, Rathcronin, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of Smyth Bros. Main Street, Granard, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael O'Connor, Ballycahir, Ballintubber, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, July 28 of Michael O'Connor, Ballycahir, Ballintubber, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughter Mary, sons Michéal and Peter, sister Rita Murray (Carrowmore), brother Peter (Lucan), daughters in law Helen and Ann, grandchildren brother in law Frank Hussey, sisters in law Kathleen Morgan, Rose O'Connor(Lucan), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 31 at 12 noon in St Bride's Church, Ballintubber with burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery.

