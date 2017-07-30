Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 30, 2017.

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, July 28 of Michael O'Connor, Ballycahir, Ballintubber, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughter Mary, sons Michéal and Peter, sister Rita Murray (Carrowmore), brother Peter(Lucan), daughters in law Helen and Ann, grandchildren brother in law Frank Hussey, sisters in law Kathleen Morgan, Rose O'Connor(Lucan), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Ballycahir from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday, July 30 with removal to St Bride's Church, Ballintubber arriving at 8.30pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 31 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery.

