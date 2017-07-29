Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The death occurred on Friday, July 21 of Brendan Stephenson, Farneyhoogan, Longford and late of New York.

Son of the late Mel and brother of the late Ann Mallon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, son Brendan, daughter Delia and her partner Richard, grandchildren Dylan and Michael, mother Evelyn, brothers Padraic, Mel and Donal, sisters Mary, Helen, Imelda,Terese and Paula, mother-in-law Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday morning July 29 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

Kathleen Eames (née Bradley), Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, July 27 of Kathleen Eames (nee Bradley), Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in the most loving and caring surrounds of Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton.

Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors on 086-8067940.

Michael O'Connor, Ballycahir, Ballintubber, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, July 28 of Michael O'Connor, Ballycahir, Ballintubber, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.Deeply regretted by his wife Sheila, daughter Mary, sons Michéal and Peter, sister Rita Murray (Carrowmore), brother Peter(Lucan), daughters in law Helen and Ann, grandchildren brother in law Frank Hussey, sisters in law Kathleen Morgan, Rose O'Connor(Lucan), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Ballymoe, on Saturday, July 29 from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to his residence in Ballycahir. Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday, July 30 with removal to St Bride's Church, Ballintubber arriving at 8.30pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 31 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery.

