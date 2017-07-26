Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 26, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, July 21 of Brendan Stephenson, Farneyhoogan, Longford and late of New York.

Son of the late Mel and brother of the late Ann Mallon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, son Brendan, daughter Delia and her partner Richard, grandchildren Dylan and Michael, mother Evelyn, brothers Padraic, Mel and Donal, sisters Mary, Helen, Imelda,Terese and Paula, mother-in-law Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday morning July 29 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only by request.



Christine ‘Chrissy’ Dunne (née Gorman), Cloonmore Avenue, Jobstown, Dublin / Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 25 of Christine ‘Chrissy’ Dunne (née Gorman), 12 Cloonmore Avenue, Jobstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24, and formerly of Clonmore, Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath; peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the Matron and staff of St James's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness.

Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, sons Keith, Alan, David, Shane and Darren, daughter Belinda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Paddy and Martin (Castlepollard, Co Westmeath), sister Maureen (USA), grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and many great friends and neighbours. May Christine rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (12 Cloonmore Avenue, Jobstown) on Thursday evening, July 27 from 5pm to 7pm, followed by Rosary. House private thereafter; family time only on Friday morning July 28 please. Removal on Friday morning, July 28 to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Jobstown, arriving at 11.30am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Enquiries to Cassidy's Funeral Directors, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath (087) 695 2979.

Anna Fleming (née Dalton), Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim / Clonalvy, Meath

The death occurred on Monday, July 24 of Anna Fleming (nee Dalton) Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly of Clonalvy, Co Meath, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Maureen, Thomas, Stephen and Ian. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucy, Aaron, Connor and Katie, daughters in law, son in law, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at her home on Tuesday, July 25. Removal on Wednesday morning July 26 to St Brigid’s Church Drumcong for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in new cemetery Drumcong. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Lena MacHale (née Ferguson), Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Galway

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 24 of Lena MacHale (nee Ferguson), Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and late of Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. After a long illness, bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband John, daughters Joan, Tania and her son Eoin, son’s in-law Brian and Paddy, grandchildren John, Martha and Pixie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary (Maidie), sisters Gretta, Josie, Janie, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. (Predeceased by her sister Dympna and father Patrick). Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Wednesday, July 26 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie