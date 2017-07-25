Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The death occurred on Saturday, July 22 of Elizabeth Byrne (nee Toher) Deanscurragh, Co Longford, surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the recently deceased Joe. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Joseph, Paddy, Micheal, James, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposed at St Joseph's hospital chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Monday, July 24. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 25 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Tully's funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

*Due to the passing of Elizabeth, T.C Cabs, Byrne's Filling Station, Battery Rd and Big Mickey's furniture Sligo Rd will be closed all day Tuesday.



Anna Fleming (née Dalton), Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim / Clonalvy, Meath

The death occurred on Monday, July 24 of Anna Fleming (nee Dalton) Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly of Clonalvy, Co Meath, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Maureen, Thomas, Stephen and Ian. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucy, Aaron, Connor and Katie, daughters in law, son in law, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, July 25 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning July 26 to St Brigid’s Church Drumcong for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in new cemetery Drumcong. House private on Wednesday morning please.

James 'Jim' Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, July 23 of James ‘Jim’ Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Micháel, Sligo, Thomas, Canada, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal was to St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 25 followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.



Molly McAllister (née Connolly), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, July 23 of Molly McAllister (nee Connolly), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home. Formerly of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, John, her daughters Maureen and Fiona and her son Seán, her brother John Connolly, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Helena, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ysobel, Romy, Eppie, Georgia, Sam, Elisa, Lochlainn and Iarfhlaith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning July 25, arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private, please.



Lena MacHale (née Ferguson), Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Galway

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 24 of Lena MacHale (nee Ferguson), Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and late of Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. After a long illness, bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband John, daughters Joan, Tania and her son Eoin, son’s in-law Brian and Paddy, grandchildren John, Martha and Pixie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary (Maidie), sisters Gretta, Josie, Janie, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. (Predeceased by her sister Dympna and father Patrick). Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday, July 25. House private from 6pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Wednesday, July 26 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

