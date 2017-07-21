Deaths in Co Longford area: Friday, July 21, 2017 (Evening)

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017. Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident. John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends. A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.



Padraig Fitzsimons, Quarrymount, Killeigh, Offaly/Edenderry, Offaly/Mullahoran, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Friday July 21, 2017 of Padraig Fitzsimons, Quarrymount, Killeigh, Offaly and formerly Edenderry, Co Offaly and Mullahoran, Co Cavan, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sadly missed by his family Loughlin, Eavan, Fiona, Orla, Padraig, Aoife and Bláthnaid, brother, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at his home (Killeigh) on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 from 4-8pm with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Monday July 24 in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore. House private except for the above times.



Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday July 20, 2017 of Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Paddy, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Deirdre, Geraldine, Carmel, Sinead, Áine & Angela; sister Maura Keavney (Cavan); brothers-in-law Mel Keavney & PJ Masterson; sons-in-law Matt, Dara, Lionel and David, and Grandad to Shane, Damien, Lauren and Emily. Reposing at his residence on Friday, July 21 from 2-8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva on Saturday, July 22 for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital c/o Tom Brady Undertaker, Arva or any family member.

Adedemola Adetosoye, 8 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred of Adedemola Adetosoye, No, 8 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, on Thursday July 18, 2017. Adedemola died tragically following an accident. He is deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, father Adekunle, brothers Victor and Aaron, sisters Mercy and Sharon, extended family and a host of good friends. Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 22 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday July 11, 2017 of Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford, suddenly in England. Beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Michael and Daniel, he will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, mother Rose, sister Marell (Liverpool), brother Hubert, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 3-6pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.