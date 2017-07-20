Deaths in Co Longford: Thursday, July 20, 2017 (Evening)



The death occurred of Adedemola Adetosoye, No, 8 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, on Thursday July 18, 2017.

Adedemola died tragically following an accident.

He is deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, father Adekunle, brothers Victor and Aaron, sisters Mercy and Sharon, extended family and a host of good friends.

Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday evening arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 22 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday July 11, 2017 of Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford, suddenly in England.

Beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Michael and Daniel, he will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, mother Rose, sister Marell (Liverpool), brother Hubert, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 3-6pm with prayers at 5pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Paddy Joe Farrell, Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 of Paddy Joe Farrell, Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, in his 96th year.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Chriss, daughters; Anne, Catherine and Christine, sons; Brian, Ronnie, Padraig, Ger and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday July 19, 2017 from 2-9pm with removal on Thursday evening July 20, arriving to Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Newtowncashel, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday July 21 next at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.



John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017. Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends.

A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.