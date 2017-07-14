Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 14, 2017

The death occurred, in her 94th year, on Wednesday, July 12 of Mary ‘Sissy’ Carroll, Clontyduffy, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Ann, Maeve, Joan, Dolores, Bernadette and Denise, sons Philip and Gerard, and their families, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, July 14 to the Church of Sts. Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacee for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, July 11 of James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6pm on Friday, July 14 with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday, July 15 in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.



Ursula Butler, Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar, Westmeath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Church View, on Tuesday, July 11 of Ursula Butler, Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar and Church View, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Loving daughter of the late John and Josephine and dear sister of the late Frank, Olive and Edward.; Ursula will be very sadly missed by her sisters Marie, Geraldine, Veronica and Antoinette, her brothers Colm and Gerry, extended family, relatives and friends. May Ursula Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in the the Cathedral of Christ the King on Friday, July 14 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.



Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in London, of Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved son of Alice and the late Andy Joe McGowan.

Funeral arriving at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Friday morning July 14 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a Charity of your choice. House Strictly Private Please. Any enquiries to Gilmartin Undertakers, 086 237 6372.



Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie