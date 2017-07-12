Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The death occurred on Saturday, July 8 of Raimondas Jezdauskas, 13' Thomond Hall, Ballymahon, Co Longford, following a fishing accident.

Raimondas will be dearly missed by his loving wife Ausra Paulaukaite, son Lukas, brother Vaidotas, sister Renata, mother Audrone, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Raimondas's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Thursday, July 13 from 5pm until 7pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Frank Walsh, Shralea, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Roscommon / Ballinakill, Laois / Aughavas, Co Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Galway

The death occurred on Monday, July 10 of Frank Walsh, Shralea, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Roscommon/ Aughavas Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughnacross, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

Predeceased by his loving wife Teresa. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Brendan, daughter Una, grandchildren Niamh, Shane, Gavin, Breann, Ava, Luke & Mia, daughter-in-law Antoinette, son-in-law Jim, sister Patsy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Wednesday, July 12 from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, arriving for 9.15pm approx. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 13 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to local cemetery.

Andrew Rowan, Cormaglove, Newtowncashel, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 8 of Andrew Rowan, Cormaglove, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. May Andrew forever rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12 in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. No Flowers Please.



Anthony ‘Tony’ Garland, 34 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Drimnagh, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, July 10 of Anthony ‘Tony’ Garland, 34 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, Dublin. Tony died peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Martha, sons Anthony and Alan, daughter Sabrina, his mother May, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12 in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 noon.

Mary ‘Sissy’ Carroll, Clontyduffy, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, in her 94th year, on Wednesday, July 12 of Mary ‘Sissy’ Carroll, Clontyduffy, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Ann, Maeve, Joan, Dolores, Bernadette and Denise, sons Philip and Gerard, and their families, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, July 12 and 13. Removal on Friday, July 14 to the Church of Sts. Brigid and Fiach, Ballinacee for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.







James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, July 11 of James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6pm on Friday, July 14 with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday, July 15 in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.



Ursula Butler, Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar, Westmeath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Church View, on Tuesday, July 11 of Ursula Butler, Kilmaglish, Knockdrin, Mullingar and Church View, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Loving daughter of the late John and Josephine and dear sister of the late Frank, Olive and Edward.; Ursula will be very sadly missed by her sisters Marie, Geraldine, Veronica and Antoinette, her brothers Colm and Gerry, extended family, relatives and friends. May Ursula Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13 from 4.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 14 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Mary Hill, Thomastown, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Tuesday, July 11 of Mary Hill, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath. Surrounded by her loving family, sister Anne (Merlehan), brother in law Oliver, her nephews Declan, Martin, Dermot and Oliver, her nieces Helen (Mulvey), Edel (Martin) and Pauline (Boyce), grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Wednesday, July) 12 from 4pm until 5.45pm, removal after 6pm mass to St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire to arrive for 7pm approx. Funeral mass on Thursday, July 13 at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Camillus Nursing Centre.

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in London, of Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved son of Alice and the late Andy Joe McGowan.

Funeral arriving at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Friday morning July 14 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a Charity of your choice. House Strictly Private Please. Any enquiries to Gilmartin Undertakers, 086 237 6372.



Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.

