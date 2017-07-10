Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 10, 2017 - evening

The death occurred on Saturday, July 8 of Andrew Rowan, Cormaglove, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. May Andrew forever rest in peace.

Andrew's remains will be reposing at his home in Cormaglove, Newtowncashel, on Tuesday, July 11 from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12 in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. No Flowers Please.



Raimondas Jezdauskas, 13' Thomond Hall, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, July 8 of Raimondas Jezdauskas, 13' Thomond Hall, Ballymahon, Co Longford, following a fishing accident.

Raimondas will be dearly missed by his loving wife Ausra Paulaukaite, son Lukas, brother Vaidotas, sister Renata, mother Audrone, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Raimondas's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Thursday, July 13 from 5pm until 7pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.



Anthony ‘Tony’ Garland, 34 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Drimnagh, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, July 10 of Anthony ‘Tony’ Garland, 34 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Cooley Road, Drimnagh, Dublin. Tony died peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Martha, sons Anthony and Alan, daughter Sabrina, his mother May, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12 in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 noon.

Sister Fidelma Tighe, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, July 9 of Sister Fidelma Tighe – Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan, formerly Arva, Co Cavan and South Africa, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Predeceased by her brothers Louis, George and John. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Evelyn, Anne, Fidelma, Deirdre and Gemma, nephews Joseph and Jim, her Holy Rosary Sisters, all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan this Monday evening July 10 from 5pm until removal at 6.15pm to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday, July 11 at 11am followed by burial in Cullies Cemetery. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.

Eileen Hughes (née Ward), Leitrim, Ballinalee, Longford / Annaduff, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, July 9 of Eileen Hughes (nee Ward), Leitrim, Ballinalee, Longford/ Annaduff, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Donal, brothers PJ and Brendan. Peacefully in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by her loving family.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her daughters Helen Browne (Dring) and Brenda Hughes (USA), son Joe (Aughnacliffe), sons-in-law Robert and Jose, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren Tom, Pat, Aileen, Cormac, Fionola, Eoghan, Isabel, Daniel, Kyle and Ryan, brothers Mike (Longford) and Tony (Annaduff), sister-in-law Marie, Eileen (Longford), Eileen (Carrigallen), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Silent thoughts of times together, hold memories which will last forever. May Eileen Rest In Peace.

Eileen's remains will be reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Monday evening, July 10 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 11 at 1pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery.

Nuala O'Reilly (née Dalton), Middletown, Loughduff, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, July 9 of Nuala O'Reilly (née Dalton), Middletown, Loughduff, Cavan / Longford. Sadly missed by her loving husband Myles, daughter Fiona, sons Norbert and Mark, sisters Maureen, Susan, Ann, Margaret and brother Sean, daughter in law Lindsey, son in law John, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home from 6.30pm on Sunday evening, July 9 until removal on Monday evening, July 10, arriving St Joseph's Church, Loughduff at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Monday evening from 6pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, The General Hospital Cavan, c/o the undertaker or any family member.



Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Patricia Boylan (née Keogh), Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Friday, July 7 of Patricia Boylan (née Keogh), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Micky Joe (Water Lane); sadly missed by her sisters Marguerite Hogan (Wexford), Pauline Baynton (London) and Carrie Walsh (Kildare); sisters-in-law Essie McLoughlin (Castlepollard) and Mary Keogh (Wexford), brothers-in-law William Murphy (Wexford), Peter Sampson (London) Larry Boylan (St Albans) and Paddy Boylan (Northampton), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Monday, July 10 from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 11 at 3pm followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery.



