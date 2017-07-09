Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 9, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, July 8 of Michael Feeney, Killashee, Co Longford and formally The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Catherine (Kay) and daughter Maria. Deeply regretted by his sons, Pierce, James and Michael, daughters Josephine and Patricia, daughters in law Mary and Margaret, sons in law Paul and Michael, his brother Ger, and sister Patsy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at his son’s James residence No 30 The Green, Lanesboro on Sunday, July 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Monday, July 10 to St Mary's Church Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbunny Cemetery. House Private Monday morning please. Family flowers only.

Margaret McCabe, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, July 7 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ McCabe, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, and daughter Marie. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Gerard, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Orla, Darragh, niece Dolores, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Sunday morning, July 9 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Martin Carroll, Stonestown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in the loving care of his wife Mary and his family, on Saturday, July 8 of Martin Carroll, Stonestown, Delvin, Co. Westmeath. Sadly missed by his wife, sisters Rose and Bridget, brothers Kieran, Frank (Marius) and Michael, his step-daughter Elma and his step-son David, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his best friend Hubert, relatives and a large circle of friends.May Martin's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, July 9 from 2pm followed by rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Monday morning, July 10 at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.



Patricia Boylan (née Keogh), Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Friday, July 7 of Patricia Boylan (née Keogh), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Micky Joe (Water Lane); sadly missed by her sisters Marguerite Hogan (Wexford), Pauline Baynton (London) and Carrie Walsh (Kildare); sisters-in-law Essie McLoughlin (Castlepollard) and Mary Keogh (Wexford), brothers-in-law William Murphy (Wexford), Peter Sampson (London) Larry Boylan (St Albans) and Paddy Boylan (Northampton), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Monday, July 10 from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 11 at 3pm followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery.



