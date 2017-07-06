Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 6, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital, Mullingar having been cared for lovingly in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, July 4 of Thomas ‘Sonny’ Flood, Mullinroe, Dring, Longford. Deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 6 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.



Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Maeve Noble (née Kennedy), Churchtown, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in the loving care of Breda and all the staff at Carysfort Nursing Home, on Monday, July 3 of Maeve Noble (née Kennedy), Churchtown, Dublin and formerly Cluainithir, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pasco and loving mother of Bryan, devoted Nanny of Laura, Ciara and Rachel. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Gemma, sister-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Removal Thursday morning, July 6 to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross. May she rest in peace.



Mary Bridget Roberts (nee Cahill), Nottingham and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 68, at Hayward House Nottingham, on Thursday, June 15 of Mary Bridget Roberts (nee Cahill), Nottingham and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Annie Cahill, and sister of the late Betty and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her partner Joe, children Anthony, Graham, Melanie, Donna and Joseph, their partners and all her grandchildren. Her brothers Joe, Michael and John, nieces, nephews and her extended family and friends. Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday, July 6 in Nottingham.



Gillian Conboy (née Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 4 of Gillian Conboy (née Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Josie, daughter Bridget, sons Shane and Nathan, grandchildren Clodagh, Shonagh, Aodhán, Éalagh, son-in-law Shane, sisters Susan, Sally, Maria, brothers Kevin, Percy, Colin, Uncle Eamon Courtney (Kells), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 6 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member.

House private at all other times please. One way traffic system will be in operation. Entrance only from Ballinamore Rd and exit by Convent Lane.

