Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 4, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 68, at Hayward House Nottingham, on Thursday, June 15 of Mary Bridget Roberts (nee Cahill), Nottingham and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Annie Cahill, and sister of the late Betty and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her partner Joe, children Anthony, Graham, Melanie, Donna and Joseph, their partners and all her grandchildren. Her brothers Joe, Michael and John, nieces, nephews and her extended family and friends. Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday, July 6 in Nottingham.

Christina Donnelly, Cloonsilla, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, July 3 of Christina Donnelly, Cloonsilla, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham.

She will be sadly missed by her sister's Mary Burke, Mullingar, and Teresa Ryan, Tarbert, nephew, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday, July 4 from 6pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Dangan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 5 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clooncraff Cemetery.





Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, July 2 of Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his residence.

Predeceased by his daughter Myra Flynn, deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, son Joe, daughters Noreen McNabola, Josephine McTigue, Teresa Keaney and sister Sr. Teresa Moran, Marist Sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 4 from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 5 at 11am to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice.

Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, Surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 1 of Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husbands Peter Finglass & Willie Derwin. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin Finglass (Dublin), Peter Finglass, William & Noel Derwin, her daughter Martha Bohan (Ballinamuck), sisters Sheila Malone, Mary Kelly, Nora Murray & Kitty Tighe, brother Pat, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Alice, Irene and Rose, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, July 4 at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery.

