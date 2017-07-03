Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 3, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 68, at Hayward House Nottingham, on Thursday, June 15 of Mary Bridget Roberts (nee Cahill), Nottingham and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Annie Cahill, and sister of the late Betty and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her partner Joe, children Anthony, Graham, Melanie, Donna and Joseph, their partners and all her grandchildren. Her brothers Joe, Michael and John, nieces, nephews and her extended family and friends. Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday, July 6 in Nottingham.





Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, Surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 1 of Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husbands Peter Finglass & Willie Derwin. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin Finglass (Dublin), Peter Finglass, William & Noel Derwin, her daughter Martha Bohan (Ballinamuck), sisters Sheila Malone, Mary Kelly, Nora Murray & Kitty Tighe, brother Pat, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Alice, Irene and Rose, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her son William's residence, Mount Florence, Kielty, Athlone, on Monday, July 3 from 4pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, arriving at 8.15pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, July 4 at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery.

Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital., on Friday, June 30 of Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, her son-in-law Brian, her grandson James, her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 3 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

