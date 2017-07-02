Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 2, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 68, at Hayward House Nottingham, on Thursday, June 15 of Mary Bridget Roberts (nee Cahill), Nottingham and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Annie Cahill, and sister of the late Betty and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her partner Joe, children Anthony, Graham, Melanie, Donna and Joseph, their partners and all her grandchildren. Her brothers Joe, Michael and John, nieces, nephews and her extended family and friends. Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday, July 6 in Nottingham.



Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 27 of Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacois, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 2 at 3pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, Surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 1 of Martha Derwin (née Reidy), St Coman's Park, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husbands Peter Finglass & Willie Derwin. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin Finglass (Dublin), Peter Finglass, William & Noel Derwin, her daughter Martha Bohan (Ballinamuck), sisters Sheila Malone, Mary Kelly, Nora Murray & Kitty Tighe, brother Pat, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Alice, Irene and Rose, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her son William's residence, Mount Florence, Kielty, Athlone, on Sunday, July 2 from 4pm to 7pm & on Monday, July 3 from 4pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, arriving at 8.15pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, July 4 at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery.

Bertie McDermott, 32 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, June 30 of Bertie Mc Dermott, 32 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formally of Ballymoylan, Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Liz, Bernadette, sons Brian and Thomas , brother Kevin USA, sister Bernadette(Sligo), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces , nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at the residence of his son Thomas and daughter-in-law Rachel, Ballymoylan, Kilglass, on Saturday, July 1. Removal to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm on Sunday, burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon or any family member. House private on Sunday morning please.

Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital., on Friday, June 30 of Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, her son-in-law Brian, her grandson James, her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, July 2 from 4pm until 7pm, followed by removal to arrive at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 3 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Monica Carey (née Sheridan), Drumbarry, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, June 30 of Monica Carey (née Sheridan), Drumbarry, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Loving mother of Ann and Antoinette, grandchildren Natalie and Daniel, brothers John and Seamus, sisters-in-law and son-in-law Chris.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, July 2 in St Mary's Church, Crosserlough at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Drumavaddy.

