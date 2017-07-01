Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 1, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 28 of Breda Glennon (née Gray), Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Eamon and darling mother of the late Niall. Breda will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heart-broken family, daughter Helen (Herskind), sons Martin and David, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, Emily, Jill, Amy, Ciara, Sarah, Lucy, Eamon, Holly and Katie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Friday, June 30. Removal on Saturday, July 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare. House private please.



Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 27 of Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacois, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 1 from 5pm until 8pm, followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 2 at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Bertie McDermott, 32 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, June 30 of Bertie Mc Dermott, 32 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formally of Ballymoylan, Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Liz, Bernadette, sons Brian and Thomas , brother Kevin USA, sister Bernadette(Sligo), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces , nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Thomas and daughter-in-law Rachel, Ballymoylan, Kilglass, on Saturday, July 1 from 4pm-9pm. Removal to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, for funeral Mass at 130pm on Sunday, burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon or any family member. House private on Sunday morning please.

Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital., on Friday, June 30 of Monica Kearney (née Bell), Forgney, Moyvore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, her son-in-law Brian, her grandson James, her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Sunday, July 2 from 4pm until 7pm, followed by removal to arrive at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 3 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Fanthom, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Wednesday, June 28 of Gerard Fanthom, Killucan, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Dympna, beloved father of Patricia, Tom, Peter, Andrew, Mark, Philip and David, his adored 13 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 1 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to St.Camillus Nursing Centre.

James ‘Jimmy’ Lee, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 29 of James (Jimmy) Lee, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, in the loving care of his family, the Matron and staff.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Sharon and Amanda, sons Francis and Ollie, brothers Pat (Dublin) and Gerry (Australia), sister Maura (West Cork), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, July 1 to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private on Saturday morning please.

Monica Carey (née Sheridan), Drumbarry, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, June 30 of Monica Carey (née Sheridan), Drumbarry, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Loving mother of Ann and Antoinette, grandchildren Natalie and Daniel, brothers John and Seamus, sisters-in-law and son-in-law Chris.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck on Saturday evening, July 1, from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St Mary's Church, Crosserlough at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Drumavaddy.

