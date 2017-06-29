Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 29, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 28 of Breda Glennon (née Gray), Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Eamon and darling mother of the late Niall. Breda will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heart-broken family, daughter Helen (Herskind), sons Martin and David, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, Emily, Jill, Amy, Ciara, Sarah, Lucy, Eamon, Holly and Katie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Friday, June 30 from 6pm until 9pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Saturday, July 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare. House private please.



Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 27 of Very Rev Canon George Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacois, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 1 from 5pm until 8pm, followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 2 at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Mary Kate Fox (née Reilly), Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, June 26 of Mary Kate Fox (nee Reilly), Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully in St Vincent's Care Centre, South Western Hospice, Athlone.

Mary Kate will be dearly missed by her loving husband Tom, brother James, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 29 at 11am in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, with burial afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery.







Sheila O'Donoghue (née Walsh), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday June 26 of Sheila O'Donoghue (Nee Walsh), formerly of Donoghue's Hardware, Main Street, Granard,Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Predeceased by her son Joe, sister Kathleen, brothers Tom and Peter (Balinalee), Sheila will be sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, sons John and Seamus, daughter in law Kate, grandchildren James, Tadhg and Emma, sister Margaret Duffy (Killashee) nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and her many good friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 29 at 11am in St Mary's Church Granard followed by burial in Granardkill cemetery.



Mary ‘Mollie’ Fleming, 6 Marion Row, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 28 of Mary ‘Mollie’ Fleming, 6 Marion Row, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Frank, sons Paddy, Dominic, John and daughter Pauline. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Eileen, Mary, Mairead, Susan, sons Frank, Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Railway Road, Cavan, from 4.30pm until 6pm on Thursday evening, June 29 followed by removal at 6.30pm, to arrive St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, June 30 at 11am, burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery.



Brigid Dunne (née Reilly), Brookville, Streete, Westmeath / Meath



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 27 of Brigid Dunne (nee Reilly) - Brookville, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kilbeg, Co Meath, peacefully in her 100th year and surrounded by her loving family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Mary, Michael, Kieran, Jimmy and Fergal. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Friday morning June 30 from 10am followed by Removal at 11.15 am to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, arriving at 12 noon for Mass of the Resurrection followed by burial in Streete Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Gerard Fanthom, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Wednesday, June 28 of Gerard Fanthom, Killucan, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Dympna, beloved father of Patricia, Tom, Peter, Andrew, Mark, Philip and David, his adored 13 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, this Friday, June 30 from 4pm until 5.45pm, removal after 6pm Mass to St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire to arrive for 7pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to St.Camillus Nursing Centre.

Dan Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, June 27 of Dan Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jody and John, sisters Mary, Bridie, and Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law. Neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, on Thursday, June 29 from 5pm until 6.30pm with removal to the Church of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, Ballynacargy to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery.

