Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, June 26 of Mary Kate Fox (nee Reilly), Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully in St Vincent's Care Centre, South Western Hospice, Athlone.

Mary Kate will be dearly missed by her loving husband Tom, brother James, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Mary Kate's remains will be reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday, June 28 from 5pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 29 at 11am also in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, with burial afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery.



Sheila O'Donoghue (née Walsh), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday June 26 of Sheila O'Donoghue (Nee Walsh), formerly of Donoghue's Hardware, Main Street, Granard,Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Predeceased by her son Joe, sister Kathleen, brothers Tom and Peter (Balinalee), Sheila will be sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, sons John and Seamus, daughter in law Kate, grandchildren James, Tadhg and Emma, sister Margaret Duffy (Killashee) nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and her many good friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard from 4pm to 6.15pm on Wednesday, June 28. Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 29 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill cemetery.



Pauric McPartland, Brookfield House, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, June 26 of Pauric McPartland, Brookfield House, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, children Harriet, Alaine, Damian and Aoife, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons in law Eamonn, Sean and Barry, sister Eileen Gallagher (Manorhamilton), brothers Des McPartland (Clondra, Longford) and Laurence McPartland (Manorhamilton), brothers in law Michael and Sean, sister in law Frances, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal to St Clare's Church Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday June 28 followed by Burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar, Co Leitrim.

Peggie Whyte (née Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday June 25, 2017 of Peggie Whyte (nee Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband George and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Gerry, Kevin, daughters Carmel Crowe (Mohill), Olivia, Theresa Maloney (Mayo), Mary Geelan (Mohill) her brother James Sharkey, daughter-in-law Vilgilius, sons-in-law Patrick, James, Paddy, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday June 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Irish Cancer Care Society.

Helen Handley (née Gilnagh), Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Sunday June 25 of Helen Handley (nee Gilnagh), Galway Road, Roscommon town and formerly of Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother to Edel and sister of the late Sé, she will be very sadly missed by her daughter, sister Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning June 28 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Cyril O'Neill, Swords, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday June 24 of Cyril O'Neill, Swords, Co Dublin & formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon peacefully in the loving care of his family at Beaumont Hospital.

Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Rory, Tracy and Brian and loving grandfather of Sadhbh and Blake,sadly missed by his brother Hughie, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning June 28 to St Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Swords Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to TLM (wearetlm.org).

