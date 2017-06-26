Deaths in Co Longford: Monday, June 26, 2017 (Morning) May they Rest in Peace

The death occurred on Saturday June 24, 2017 of Rose Shiels, (nee Masterson) , Knockaughey, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her dear husband James, she is deeply regretted by her loving son Peter and daughter-in-law; Mairead, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, on Monday, June 26 from 4-6pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 27 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam dílis.

Helen Handley (née Gilnagh), Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday June 25,, 2017 of Helen Handley (nee Gilnagh), Galway Road, Roscommon town and formerly of Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co Longford at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother to Edel and sister of the late Sé, she will be very sadly missed by her daughter, sister Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home on the Galway Road on Tuesday evening June, 27 from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 28 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Peggie Whyte (née Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday June 25, 2017 of Peggie Whyte (nee Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband George and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Gerry, Kevin, daughters Carmel Crowe (Mohill), Olivia, Theresa Maloney (Mayo), Mary Geelan (Mohill) her brother James Sharkey, daughter-in-law Vilgilius, sons-in-law Patrick, James, Paddy, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday, June 26 from 2-10pm and on Tuesday, June 27 from 12-5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday June 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Irish Cancer Care Society.

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Roscommon / Kells, Meath

The death occurred on Friday June 23, 2017 of Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moynalty, Kells, Co Meath, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen (nee Neary), brothers-in-law Christy and Frank, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal on Monday June 26 to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. House private please.

Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne, Longford / Dublin

The death of Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne, Longford/Dublin occurred on June 24, 2017.

Formerly of Londis, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin, Brian passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the devoted care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his father Tom, he is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Gerry, Padraig, Thomas (Annagh), John, Noel, Mel (New Jersey), sisters Cabrini Hackett (Carrigallen), Miriam Doyle (Gortermone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, his extended family and dear friends.

Remains reposing at his family’s residence on Sunday, from 5-10pm and on Monday from 2-5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legga at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice. c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.





Kathleen DREW (née Masterson) Newtownforbes, Longford / Achill Sound, Mayo



The death has occurred of Kathleen Drew (nee Masterson), Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Shraheens, Achill Sound, Co Mayo at the Midwest Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Achill.

Mass on Monday, June 26 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glencoe Cemetery.

House private please.