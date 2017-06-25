Deaths in Co Longford, June 25, 2017 (Evening)

The death of Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne, Longford/Dublin occurred on June 24, 2017.

Formerly of Londis, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin, Brian passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the devoted care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his father Tom, he is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Gerry, Padraig, Thomas (Annagh), John, Noel, Mel (New Jersey), sisters Cabrini Hackett (Carrigallen), Miriam Doyle (Gortermone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, his extended family and dear friends.

Remains reposing at his family’s residence today, Sunday, from 5-10pm and on Monday from 2-5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legga at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice, c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

Kathleen DREW (née Masterson) Newtownforbes, Longford/Achill Sound, Mayo

The death has occurred of Kathleen Drew (nee Masterson), Newtownforbes, Co Longford and formerly of Shraheens, Achill Sound, Co Mayo at the Midwest Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Achill.

Mass on Monday, June 26 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glencoe Cemetery.

House private please.



Joseph Anthony (Joe) HOURICAN Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony (Joe) Hourican, Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock at St Christopher’s Hospice, London.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.