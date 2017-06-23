Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 23, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Patricia (Patsy) O'Byrne (nee Balfe), (ex NT), Mullaghavorneen, Longford surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Rory and her brother Joe. Patricia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Finian, Eoghan and Rory, daughter Nuala, brothers Rev. Canon George and Owen, sisters Lilly, Sheila, Teresa and Maeve, daughters-in-law Karen and Senga, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Tom, Aodán, Darragh, Connor and Etan, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel's Cathedral on Friday, June 23 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association / Longford Hospice. House private please. I lionta Dé go gcastar sinn.

Mary ‘Molly’ Carling (née Galligan), Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Cavan / Carrickaboy, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, June 15 of Mary ‘Molly’ Carling (née Galligan), England and formerly Aughaconey, Ballinagh, Cavan / Carrickaboy, Cavan. Predeceased by her Granddaughter Marieka, sisters Kathleen Kiernan and Nan Shannon and brother Henry. Sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughter in law Phillipine, grand daughter, grandson in law, great grandson, sisters Elizabeth Galligan Virginia and Teresa Reilly Kells, Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 25 in St Matthew’s Church Drumavaddy at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. “May She Rest In Peace”

Mary Bernadette ‘Maureen’ Shields (née McMahon), Dromore West, Sligo / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Bernadette (known as Maureen) Shields née McMahon, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and late of Dromore West, Co Sligo and Dartford, Kent, England.

Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, Kesh Road, Enniskillen on Friday, June 23 from 5pm until 8pm and on Saturday, June 24 from 9am until 11am with removal at 11.30am to arrive in Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery, Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, June 22 and Friday June 23 from 3pm to 9pm (both days). Removal on Saturday morning, June 24 to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Santry, Dublin

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 21 of John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Santry, Co Dublin, peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit.

He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Anne Callaghan (Aughnasheelin), brother-in-law Mick Fraine (Dublin), nieces Mary Quinn (Ardrum), Breda Mulvanerty (Derrinkeher), Bernie McGovern (Corlough), Siobhan Doherty (Dublin), nephew Sean Fraine (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin on Friday, June 23 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret ‘Margie’ Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Margaret ‘Margie’ Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Tommy, sisters Mary, Josephine, Anna, Ethna and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the staff of Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon, who cared for her for many years and her friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Friday, June 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.







Teenie Clarke (née McCormack), Larchgrove, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital, Roscommon, on Thursday, June 22 of Teenie Clarke (née McCormack), Larchgrove, Elphin, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom and much loved mother of Cyril, John, Christine, Thomas, Loretta, Geraldine, Veronica and Sandra. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Loretta, Dympna, Gráinne and Ethna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace,

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, June 23 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Catherine's Church, Killina, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie