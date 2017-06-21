Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Saturday, June 17 of Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Longford. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday, June 21 to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Paddy Hyland, Lucan, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, on Tuesday, June 20 of Paddy Hyland, Lucan, Dublin, formerly of Portlaoise, Laois and Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Niall and Nick and a grandfather of Leon, Max, Olivia, Daniel, Áine, Ross and the late baby Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marie-Therese and Kym, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home from Tuesday evening, June 20 from 6pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Esker on Thursday, June 22 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross or Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Tuesday, June 20 of Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Anna (nee McGovern) and brother of the late James, Birr, Co Offaly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, brothers Dan, Ballinamore and Tony, Leixlip, sisters Mary O'Brien, Corofin, Co Clare and Brid Graham, Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, June 21 from 1pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Sonas síoraí dá anam Uasal.



Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin / Glasson, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, June 18 of Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin/ Glasson, Co Westmeath, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Beaumont Hospital.

Son of the late James and Mary and brother of the late Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, daughters Ann (Pillay) and Una, sons Laurence, Eddie, Norman and Enda, brother Jim, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 21 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, June 22 in St Sylvester's Church, Malahide, followed by interment in Clonmacnoise Cemetery, Co Offaly, at 2.30pm.

Seamus L’Estrange, The Wood, Dysart, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital, Maynooth Lodge and Mullingar Hospital, on Monday, June 19 of Seamus L’Estrange, The Wood, Dysart, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Nora and sister Helen. Sadly missed by his brother Pat, sisters Liz (Gavigan), Maria (Walsh) and Connie (Whelan), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest at Cluain Lir, Mullingar on Wednesday, June 21 from 5pm to 7.15pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Dysart arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 22 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.





