Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 20, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Saturday, June 17 of Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Longford. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday, June 20 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 21 to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, C Roscommon, on Saturday, June 17 of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra PO, Co Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James & Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours & friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday June 19 from 4pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St.Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

In Iothlann Dé go raibh a anam.

Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin / Glasson, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, June 18 of Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin/ Glasson, Co Westmeath, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Beaumont Hospital.

Son of the late James and Mary and brother of the late Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, daughters Ann (Pillay) and Una, sons Laurence, Eddie, Norman and Enda, brother Jim, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 21 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, June 22 in St Sylvester's Church, Malahide, followed by interment in Clonmacnoise Cemetery, Co Offaly, at 2.30pm.

Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan

The death occurred, on Sunday, June 18 of Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Agnes, Marie, Owen, Geraldine, Patsy, Kathleen, Anthony, Gerard and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, June 19 from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, June 20 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. House private from 10pm on Monday night, please.

