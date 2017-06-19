Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 19, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Saturday, June 17 of Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Longford. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday, June 20 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 21 to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose O'Neill (née Mulligan), Firmount, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the General hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, June 17 of Rose O'Neill (née Mulligan), Firmount, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Pat, Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret, brothers Peter, Jimmy, John and Bernard, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St James's church, Clonbroney on Monday, June 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.



Ciaran J Gannon, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully after a brief illness, on Friday, June 16 of Ciaran J Gannon, Longford and late of Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Mags, Siobhan and Gareth and Poppy to his grandchildren Rory, Matthew, Rebecca, Zoe, Jake, Mia, Ted and Charlie; very sadly missed by all his family, brother Gerard, sister Jackie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 19 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Sandyford followed by burial at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.



Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, C Roscommon, on Saturday, June 17 of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra PO, Co Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James & Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours & friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday June 19 from 4pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St.Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

In Iothlann Dé go raibh a anam.

Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan

The death occurred, on Sunday, June 18 of Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Agnes, Marie, Owen, Geraldine, Patsy, Kathleen, Anthony, Gerard and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, June 19 from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, June 20 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. House private from 10pm on Monday night, please.

