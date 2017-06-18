Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 18, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at the General hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, June 17 of Rose O'Neill (née Mulligan), Firmount, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Pat, Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret, brothers Peter, Jimmy, John and Bernard, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Sunday, June 18 from 5pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St James's church, Clonbroney to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, June 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.



Ciaran J Gannon, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully after a brief illness, on Friday, June 16 of Ciaran J Gannon, Longford and late of Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Mags, Siobhan and Gareth and Poppy to his grandchildren Rory, Matthew, Rebecca, Zoe, Jake, Mia, Ted and Charlie; very sadly missed by all his family, brother Gerard, sister Jackie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 19 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Sandyford followed by burial at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Roseanne Walsh (née Doherty), Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, June 15 of Roseanne Walsh née Doherty, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; John (Jack) Walsh, her son; Noel and daughter-in-law; Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Gerard, John, Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law; Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 18 at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.

Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, June 16 of retired postman, Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, June 17, followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, June 18 at 12 noon with interment in Kilmakerril Cemetery. Rest in Peace.







Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim

The death occurred, occurred at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, C Roscommon, on Saturday, June 17 of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra PO, Co Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James & Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours & friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday June 19 from 4pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St.Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

In Iothlann Dé go raibh a anam.

