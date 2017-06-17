Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 17, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully after a brief illness, on Friday, June 16 of Ciaran J Gannon, Longford and late of Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Mags, Siobhan and Gareth and Poppy to his grandchildren Rory, Matthew, Rebecca, Zoe, Jake, Mia, Ted and Charlie; very sadly missed by all his family, brother Gerard, sister Jackie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 19 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Sandyford followed by burial at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

TJ Cassidy, Ardmore Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, June 13 of TJ Cassidy, Ardmore Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 17 in Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar at 10am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 12 noon approximately.

"May his gentle soul Rest in Peace"



Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 15 of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons; Gavin and Barry, daughters; Aisling, Angela and Colette, brother; Seamus Hague (Cloverhill), sister; Kathleen Hurson (Newbliss, Co Monaghan), daughters-in-law; Jen and Joanne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren; Rian and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Day Centre, Dunally, Co Sligo c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House strictly private from 3pm on Friday please.

Roseanne Walsh (née Doherty), Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, June 15 of Roseanne Walsh née Doherty, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; John (Jack) Walsh, her son; Noel and daughter-in-law; Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Gerard, John, Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law; Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing in the Church at the rear of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, June 17, from 2.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 18 at 10.30am with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.

Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, Cavan / Arvagh, Cavan

The death occurred, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast, on Tuesday, June 13 of Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, and formerly of Corhanna, Arvagh, Cavan. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the family circle.

Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday afternoon, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, June 16 of retired postman, Patrick Kilkenny, Lisnagroagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, June 17, followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, June 18 at 12 noon with interment in Kilmakerril Cemetery. Rest in Peace.

