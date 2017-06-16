Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 16, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, June 13 of TJ Cassidy, Ardmore Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, College Street, Mullingar, on Friday, June 16 from 5pm followed by removal to Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 17 at 10am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 12 noon approximately.

"May his gentle soul Rest in Peace"



Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 15 of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons; Gavin and Barry, daughters; Aisling, Angela and Colette, brother; Seamus Hague (Cloverhill), sister; Kathleen Hurson (Newbliss, Co. Monaghan), daughters-in-law; Jen and Joanne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren; Rian and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May she Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Friday, June 16 from 11am to 3pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Day Centre, Dunally, Co Sligo c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House strictly private from 3pm on Friday please.

Roseanne Walsh (née Doherty), Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, June 15 of Roseanne Walsh née Doherty, Green Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; John (Jack) Walsh, her son; Noel and daughter-in-law; Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Gerard, John, Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law; Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Enquiries to David on 087-8045115. Funeral arrangements later.

Pat Keena, Kilmurray Corner, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, June 12 of Pat Keena, Kilmurray Corner, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 16 at 11.30am in Ballynacargy Church, with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.



Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, Cavan / Arvagh, Cavan

The death occurred, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast, on Tuesday, June 13 of Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, and formerly of Corhanna, Arvagh, Cavan. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the family circle.

Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday afternoon, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

James Connolly, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 13 of James Connolly, better known as Sonny, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Sarah, father of Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick), brother of Joe Connolly (Manorhamilton), Rose Brophy (Slough), Kathleen Leavy (Windsor).

Funeral Mass in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Friday afternoon, June 16 at 1:30pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

