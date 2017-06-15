Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 15, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, June 2 of Alec Rogers, Manchester, England formerly Mill, Drumlish, Longford. Deeply regretted by his children Leah, Emma and Alex jnr., his brother Paddy (Dublin), his sister Mary Rose (New York) predeceased by his parents Jim and Anna Maria (Barraghbeg) his brothers Jim (Drumlish), Michael (Navan), Mean Ayles and Eileen McEvoy (both London). Rest In Peace.

Remains to arrive to St Mary's Church, Drumlish on Thursday, June 15 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in local cemetery.

TJ Cassidy, Ardmore Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, June 13 of TJ Cassidy, Ardmore Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, College Street, Mullingar, on Friday, June 16 from 5pm followed by removal to Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 17 at 10am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 12 noon approximately.

"May his gentle soul Rest in Peace"

Pat Keena, Kilmurray Corner, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, June 12 of Pat Keena, Kilmurray Corner, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his brother Brendan's residence 1, Wood Road, Ballynacargy on Thursday, June 15 from 6pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in Ballynacargy Church, with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.



Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, Cavan / Arvagh, Cavan

The death occurred, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast, on Tuesday, June 13 of Annabelle ‘Belle’ Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town, and formerly of Corhanna, Arvagh, Cavan. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle.

Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday afternoon, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Francis McKiernan, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, in his 84th year, at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 13 of Francis McKiernan, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved brother of the late Lily (Sr Francesca SSL), Eileen McKiernan, John McKiernan (Corlismore) and Kathleen McKenna (Cavan). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister Sr Mary Proinnsias, SSL, his nephews Mannix and Tomás and nieces Lily and Marie, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral on Thursday, June 15 in St Michael's Church, Potahee at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cormac ‘Con’ Costello, Carrick-O-Brien, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 13 of Cormac ‘Con’ Costello, Carrick-O-Brien, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinaglera, Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony, Michael and John, daughters Teresa and Mary, brother Pat (Leitrim), sister Celia (New Jersey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 15 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. "Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice".

James Connolly, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 13 of James Connolly, better known as Sonny, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Sarah, father of Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick), brother of Joe Connolly (Manorhamilton), Rose Brophy (Slough), Kathleen Leavy (Windsor).

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Thursday, June 15 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon, June 16 at 1:30pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie