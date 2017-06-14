Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The death occurred, in his 84th year, at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 13 of Francis McKiernan, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved brother of the late Lily (Sr Francesca SSL), Eileen McKiernan, John McKiernan (Corlismore) and Kathleen McKenna (Cavan). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister Sr Mary Proinnsias, SSL, his nephews Mannix and Tomás and nieces Lily and Marie, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Wednesday, June 14 until 6pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday evening arriving at St Michael's Church, Potahee at 8pm. Funeral on Thursday, June 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen ‘Nell’ Gibbons (née Moran), Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Marino, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, June 12 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Gibbons (née Moran), Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Marino, Dublin. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Aisling. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son-in-law Gareth, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Parish Church, Strokestown on Wednesday, June 14 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Christina ‘Teenie’ Glackin (née Sharkey), Marino, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, June 11 of Christina ‘Teenie’ Glackin (née Sharkey), Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill; late of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, brother-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am in Sacred Heart Residence Chapel. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 10 of Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Gone to the great party in the sky. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, June 11 of Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Killinure, Glasson. Predeceased by her beloved parents Jim and Ellen and her sister Mary. Sadly missed by all her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May She rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McPadden, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital Oncology Unit, on Sunday, June 11 of Ann McPadden, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair and formerly of Tullnascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim. Wife of Brendan, mother to Damien, Brenda & Yvonne. Removal to Killenummery Parish Church for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday, June 14. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

