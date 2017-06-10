Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 10, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, June 9 of Michael Francis McNerney, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved husband of Nuala and loving father of Kathryn, Francis and Claire. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Brian, James and Colm, sisters Helen, Celia and Ita, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, June 10 from 2pm until 9pm and on Sunday, June 11 from 12 noon until 5pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, June 12 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Murray, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Lanesboro, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 8 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Murray, 70 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Doreen. Deeply regretted by his daughter Madeline, his sons Padraig, Conor and Derek, his brothers Thomas and John, his sisters in law Mary and Ann, his daughters in law, Olive and Denise, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 10 in the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the patient comfort fund Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home.

Betty Plunkett (née Murphy), Dromod, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, June 8 of Betty Plunkett (née Murphy), Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, brother; Michael Murphy (Cloone), sister Margaret Smith; (Terenure, Dublin), sister-in-law; Betty, brother-in-law; John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky on Saturday, June 10 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm with prayers at 5pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 11 at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone.

Vera Foxe (née Smith), Annagh, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Wednesday, June 7 of Vera Foxe (née Smith), Annagh, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath, formerly Irish Town. Beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Paul, Eilis, Shane, Deirdre, Cora, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Vera will be sadly missed by her sister Eileen, brothers Jimmy and Johnny, adoring grand children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends. May Vera rest in peace.

Family time on Saturday morning, June 10 please followed by Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang followed by burial in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery.

