Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 9, 2017

The death occurred on Saturday, June 3 of Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford, formerly of Ormeau Road, Belfast. Recently predeceased by her sisters Una and Marion. Colette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Noel, daughters Nicola, Leanne and Caroline, sons Peter, Neil and Andrew, sons-in-law Anthony, Peter and Pauric, daughters-in-law Darin, Louise and Kityee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Friday, June 9 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Longford Branch of St Vincent de Paul, c/o Glennon’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Nevin, Lissenhall, Swords, Dublin / Athlone, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Wednesday, June 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Nevin, Lissenhall, Swords, Dublin and formerly of Athlone, Westmeath and Longford. Beloved father of the late Mary, sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Sylvia, Lena, Patrick, Anthony, Mary-Ellen, Kathleen, Winnie and Alice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, June 9 to St Patrick's Church, Donabate arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 26 of Matt McLoughlin, Late of 107 Haig Road, Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral taking place at St Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, June 9 at 10 am.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Murray, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Lanesboro, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 8 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Murray, 70 Clontuskert, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Doreen. Deeply regretted by his daughter Madeline, his sons Padraig, Conor and Derek, his brothers Thomas and John, his sisters in law Mary and Ann, his daughters in law, Olive and Denise, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home Lanesboro on Friday, June 9 from 4pm to 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the patient comfort fund Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home.

Kieran Murray, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh / Oranmore, Galway / Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, in Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday, June 6 of Kieran Murray, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh, formerly of Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore, Co Galway and Ballyleague, Co Roscommon. Loving husband of Vera, devoted father to Tina (Daniels) and Karen. Brother of Aidan (Lurgan, Co. Armagh). Will be sadly missed by his wife daughters, son-in-law Gabriel, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, June 9 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Vera Foxe (née Smith), Annagh, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Wednesday, June 7 of Vera Foxe (née Smith), Annagh, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath, formerly Irish Town. Beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Paul, Eilis, Shane, Deirdre, Cora, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Vera will be sadly missed by her sister Eileen, brothers Jimmy and Johnny, adoring grand children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends. May Vera rest in peace.

Reposing at her home from Thursday, June 8 from 5pm until Friday night, June 9. Family time on Saturday morning, June 10 please followed by Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang followed by burial in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery.

