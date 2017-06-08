Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 8, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 6 of Patricia Johnston (née Duke), Camlin Meadows, Townparks, Longford Town, Longford. Patricia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. She is predeceased by her husband John and will be greatly missed and well remembered by her loving family, son John, daughters Jennifer, Patsy, Geraldine and Mandy, brother Joe, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, June 8 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ardla Cemetery, Skerries, Co Dublin. Family flowers only please.

Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford / Belfast, Antrim



The death occurred on Saturday, June 3 of Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford, formerly of Ormeau Road, Belfast. Recently predeceased by her sisters Una and Marion. Colette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Noel, daughters Nicola, Leanne and Caroline, sons Peter, Neil and Andrew, sons-in-law Anthony, Peter and Pauric, daughters-in-law Darin, Louise and Kityee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, June 8 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, June 9 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Longford Branch of St Vincent de Paul, c/o Glennon’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Nevin, Lissenhall, Swords, Dublin / Athlone, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, on Wednesday, June 7 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Nevin, Lissenhall, Swords, Dublin and formerly of Athlone, Westmeath and Longford. Beloved father of the late Mary, sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Sylvia, Lena, Patrick, Anthony, Mary-Ellen, Kathleen, Winnie and Alice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, June 8 from 6 pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, June 9 to St Patrick's Church, Donabate arriving for 10am. Mass followed by funeral to Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Aidan Granaghan, Longford Town, Longford / Ballina, Mayo / Portmarnock, Dublin

The death has occurred,of Aidan Granaghan, (suddenly), in Longford, formerly of Portmarnock, Co Dublin and Tonroe, Kilfian, Ballina. Sadly missed by his four children, Michelle, Brian, Paul and John; his wife Georgina, and his adored grandchildren; loving brother of Kathleen and Dolores, and the late Beatrice, Tony, Michael, John, Aloisious, Alfie, and Seamus.

Reposed at Lynn’s Funeral Home, Killala, on Wednesday, June 7. Mass on Thursday, June 8 at 1pm in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Kilfian, followed by burial in Kilfian Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 26 of Matt McLoughlin, Late of 107 Haig Road, Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral taking place at St Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, June 9 at 10 am.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.

Mary ‘May’ Gallagher (née Flynn), Killaphort, Aughawillan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co Dublin, on Monday, June 5 of Mary ‘May’ Gallagher (née Flynn), Killaphort, Aughawillan, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John and son Noel. Dear mother of Jim, Mary (Hiney) & Gerard. Loving grandmother to Niall, Pauric, Noel, Claire, Liam, Sean, Ciara and Emer. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and kind neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 8 in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, Co Leitrim at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Kieran Murray, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh / Oranmore, Galway / Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, in Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday, June 6 of Kieran Murray, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh, formerly of Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore, Co Galway and Ballyleague, Co Roscommon. Loving husband of Vera, devoted father to Tina (Daniels) and Karen. Brother of Aidan (Lurgan, Co. Armagh). Will be sadly missed by his wife daughters, son-in-law Gabriel, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (F42 NH27) on Thursday evening, June 8 from 7pm until 8.30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, June 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 3 of Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Ann, brother Tommy, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Rest in peace.

Reposed at the family home in Druminmore, Rooskey, on Wednesday, June 7, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 8 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family time from 7pm on Wednesday evening please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie