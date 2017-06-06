Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 4 of Dave Madden, Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford. Dave will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marie, adoring sons Nicholas and Sergi, brothers Liam and Pat, sisters in law Carmel, Elaine and Fionnuala, Aunt Kathleen Ryder (Ballinrobe), nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbours and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

Removal to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral on Tuesday, June 6 at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Bridie Oates, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, June 4 of Bridie Oates, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Christine McGuire, Lismoy, her aunt , Kathleen Prunty, Dooroc, Drumlish, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the nursing home chapel on Tuesday evening, June 6 from 4.30pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal leaving at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Matt McLoughlin, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 26 of Matt McLoughlin, Late of 107 Haig Road, Manchester and Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee McCabe), sons, daughters-in-law, sister Cecelia Breslin, Birmingham, brother Brendan, Fearglas north, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral taking place at St Anne's Church, Stretford, Manchester on Friday, June 9 at 10 am.



Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, June 3 of Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford.

Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.



Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 1 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin 5 and Late of Finea, Co Westmeath, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Antoinette; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Yvonne, sons Noel, Gerard and James, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Maria, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her close friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her home on Monday evening June 5 with removal on Tuesday morning June 6 to the Church of St Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West arriving at 9.50am. Funeral after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.



Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in ICU at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 3 of Kathleen Gaffney, Druminmore, Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and 63 Hillside Drive, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Funeral Arrangements Later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie