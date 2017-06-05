Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 5, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 4 of Dave Madden, Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford. Dave will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marie, adoring sons Nicholas and Sergi, brothers Liam and Pat, sisters in law Carmel, Elaine and Fionnuala, Aunt Kathleen Ryder (Ballinrobe), nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbours and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Bridie Oates, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, June 4 of Bridie Oates, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Christine McGuire, Lismoy, her aunt , Kathleen Prunty, Dooroc, Drumlish, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the nursing home chapel on Tuesday evening, June 6 from 4.30pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal leaving at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 7 at 12 noon, Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Marlow, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Friday, June 2 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Marlow, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, June 5 in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by interment in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private on Monday. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care c/o Ronnie Nally or any family member.



Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, June 3 of Colette McKiernan, Derryharrow, Longford.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, June 2 of Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford. Mary Rose will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Niall, brother in law Kit, sister in law May, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rose Rest In Peace.

Reposed at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening, June 4. Removal on Monday morning, June 5 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.

Betty Hayden (née Clinton), Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted husband and family, on Saturday, June 3 of Betty Hayden (née Clinton), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jennifer, Carol, Fionnuala, Suzanne, Robert, Alma, Elizabeth and Joanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family, her adored grandchildren Jack, Billy, Arine and Mia, sisers Margaret (Peg) Ryan and Kathleen (Quinn), brother Eddie (Newlands, Mullingar), daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Ger and John, sister-in-law Ena, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 5 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church Castlepollard followed by burial in St John the Baptist Cemetery Whitehall. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to the MRI Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.



Malachy Fay, Lilliput Road, Rathnamuddagh, Dysart, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully in the company of his family at St James’ Hospital, Dublin on his 65th birthday, on Friday, June 2 of Malachy Fay, Lilliput Road, Rathnamuddagh, Dysart, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, sons David and Ciaran, daughter Ashling, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law, extended family and many friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, June 5 in St Patrick’s Church, Dysart at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.



Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 1 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin 5 and Late of Finea, Co Westmeath, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Antoinette; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Yvonne, sons Noel, Gerard and James, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Maria, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her close friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening June 5 from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Tuesday morning June 6 to the Church of St Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West arriving at 9.50am. Funeral after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

