Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 4, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, June 2 of Noel Clynes, No 2 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Noel will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Sunday, June 4 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Granard, with burial afterwards in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts.



Joseph ‘Joe’ Marlow, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Friday, June 2 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Marlow, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Johnny and sister-in-law Pauline on Sunday, June 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, June 5 in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by interment in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private on Monday. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care c/o Ronnie Nally or any family member.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 31 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Co Longford and formerly of ‘The 98 Bar’, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Peter (USA), Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice ( England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.House private from 4pm on Saturday evening please.



Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, June 2 of Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford. Mary Rose will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Niall, brother in law Kit, sister in law May, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rose Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening, June 4 from 6pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, June 5 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Ellen ‘Ellie’ Coogan (née O'Donnell), Corracor, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Knockananna, Wicklow

The death occurred on Friday, June 2 of Ellen ‘Ellie’ Coogan (nee O’Donnell), Corracar, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly of Knockananna, Co Wicklow, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husbands Eoin Quale & Jim. Sadly missed by her relatives and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet from 11am until 12 noon on Sunday, June 4 with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, Co Wicklow for Funeral Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.

Betty Hayden (née Clinton), Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted husband and family, on Saturday, June 3 of Betty Hayden (née Clinton), Castlepollard, Westmeath. Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jennifer, Carol, Fionnuala, Suzanne, Robert, Alma, Elizabeth and Joanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family, her adored grandchildren Jack, Billy, Arine and Mia, sisers Margaret (Peg) Ryan and Kathleen (Quinn), brother Eddie (Newlands, Mullingar), daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Ger and John, sister-in-law Ena, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Sunday, June 4 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Michael's Church Castlepollard arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 5 at 12 noon followed by burial in St John the Baptist Cemetery Whitehall. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to the MRI Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.



Malachy Fay, Lilliput Road, Rathnamuddagh, Dysart, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully in the company of his family at St James’ Hospital, Dublin on his 65th birthday, on Friday, June 2 of Malachy Fay, Lilliput Road, Rathnamuddagh, Dysart, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, sons David and Ciaran, daughter Ashling, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law, extended family and many friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, June 4 from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, June 5 in St Patrick’s Church, Dysart at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.



Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 1 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin 5 and Late of Finea, Co Westmeath, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Antoinette; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Yvonne, sons Noel, Gerard and James, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Maria, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her close friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening June 5 from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Tuesday morning June 6 to the Church of St Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West arriving at 9.50am. Funeral after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

