Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 3, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Friday, June 2 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Marlow, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Johnny and sister-in-law Pauline on Saturday, June 3 from 5pm to 9pm and Sunday, June 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, June 5 in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by interment in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private on Monday. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care c/o Ronnie Nally or any family member.



Noel Clynes, No 2 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, June 2 of Noel Clynes, No 2 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Noel will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Noel's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford on Saturday, June 3 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, June 4 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Granard, with burial afterwards in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 31 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Co Longford and formerly of ‘The 98 Bar’, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Peter (USA), Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice ( England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.House private from 4pm on Saturday evening please.



Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, June 2 of Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Drumlish, Longford. Mary Rose will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Niall, brother in law Kit, sister in law May, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rose Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening, June 4 from 6pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, June 5 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Ellen ‘Ellie’ Coogan (née O'Donnell), Corracor, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Knockananna, Wicklow

The death occurred on Friday, June 2 of Ellen ‘Ellie’ Coogan (nee O’Donnell), Corracar, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly of Knockananna, Co Wicklow, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husbands Eoin Quale & Jim. Sadly missed by her relatives and a large circle of friends.May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet from 11am until 12 noon on Sunday, June 4 with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, Co Wicklow for Funeral Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.



Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 1 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin 5 and Late of Finea, Co Westmeath, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Antoinette; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Yvonne, sons Noel, Gerard and James, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Maria, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her close friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening June 5 from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Tuesday morning June 6 to the Church of St Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West arriving at 9.50am. Funeral after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.

Carmel Connaughton (née Heslin), Low Street, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Thursday, June 1 of Carmel Connaughton (née Heslin), Low Street, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by her daughter Teresa. Deeply missed by her husband Nicholas, daughters Carmel (Farrington) and Mary, grandson Kevin, brother John Joe, son-in-law Fintan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 3 in the Church of The Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

