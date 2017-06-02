Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 2, 2017

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 31 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Co Longford and formerly of ‘The 98 Bar’, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Peter (USA), Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice ( England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, June 2 from 2pm - 9pm and on Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.House private from 4pm on Saturday evening please.



Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Longford / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 31 of Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Grainne, Aoife and Doireann, grandmother of Patrick, sister of Margaret (Strokestown), Mary (Florida) and Tom (Meath). Sadly missed by her mother-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Seánie and Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Lynne, brothers-in-law Michael, Hugo and Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many wonderful friends.

Sweet is her memory, dear is her name, deep in our hearts she will always remain. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, please.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Drumnacooha



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Drumnacooha, announce the news of her passing in London on May 30 after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Paddy (Drumderg Aughnacliffe) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.



Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, June 1 of Sheila Fitzpatrick (née Cooke), Kilmore West, Dublin 5 and Late of Finea, Co Westmeath, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Antoinette; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Yvonne, sons Noel, Gerard and James, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Maria, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her close friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening June 5 from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Tuesday morning June 6 to the Church of St Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West arriving at 9.50am. Funeral after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

