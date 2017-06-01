Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 1, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 31 of Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Grainne, Aoife and Doireann, grandmother of Patrick, sister of Margaret (Strokestown), Mary (Florida) and Tom (Meath). Sadly missed by her mother-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Seánie and Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Lynne, brothers-in-law Michael, Hugo and Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many wonderful friends.

Sweet is her memory, dear is her name, deep in our hearts she will always remain. May she rest in peace.

Dorothy's remains will be reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Thursday, June 1 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, please.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Shiels, 2 The Bungalow, Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Shiels, 2 the Bungalow, Lisbrack, Longford town. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Molly, his brother Michael and his sister Angela. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary,brothers Jimmy, Kitta and Martin, sisters Esther and Beverly,brothers in law,sisters in law, nieces,nephews,relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 31. Removal on Thursday, June 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 31 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Heslin, Shroid, Co Longford and formerly of The 98 Bar, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes), London and Ennybegs



It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Marie Fox (nee Hughes) of Ennybegs, announce the news of her passing in London after a long illness.

A wonderful wife and mother, she will be missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts and minds forever. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Patrick (Drumberg Ballinalee) and children Jacqueline, Vincent, Gerald & Julie-Anne.

Claire Graham (née Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh, Dublin / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Claire Graham (nee Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh and late of Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Beloved wife of Declan and loving mother of Harley. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, parents Christine and Michael, sisters Catherine and Paula, brother Mike, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon June 1 at 1pm in Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to ARC House and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

